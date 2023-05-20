Conestoga Valley School Board President Idette Groff is confident construction at the district’s new $51.2 million middle school will be complete before the 2023-24 school year begins Aug. 23.

But, the district wouldn’t provide an end date for the project that was supposed to be completed last January.

“Once you have a contractor, you sort of lose control over the timing that’s involved,” Groff said in a phone call Wednesday. “We can’t demand that workers show up. We can’t give them their work schedule. … We really have no power until the project is done."

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline, Bruce Shapiro, chief operating officer with project contractor Boro Construction, said the Montgomery County-based company’s relationship with the district “may be called contentious, at best.”

“In my experience most of what the members of the board hears about the contractors on a project of this nature is heavily filtered,” Shapiro wrote. “The actual facts are much different …. We have been in business for close to 50 years and have successfully completed well over 100 school contracts. I think you should ask yourself, ‘Why were there so many problems with this one?’”

Groff declined to comment on whether she had concerns specifically with Boro Construction.

Work on Gerald G. Huesken Middle School began in July 2020 and was scheduled to be completed in January 2022. With construction still not completed, district officials decided to open the school to students on Aug. 24, but that was delayed to Sept. 27. In the meantime, work to complete the project has continued.

“There’s nothing you can do except try to stay on them and urge them forward,” Groff said. “It can be frustrating.”

According to Pennsylvania School Code, for any contract where bids are equal to or greater than $20,100, school districts must award the contract to the lowest bidder.

Board pushes for construction completion

Groff hasn’t shied away from pushing for a completion date. At the school board’s April 17 meeting, she pressed Fred Kendall of Abacus Construction Management to confirm construction would be completed by the end of summer. Conestoga Valley hired West Hempfield Township-based Abacus to manage the project on its behalf.

While Kendall told Groff at the April 17 board meeting that the finishing touches for the project would be completed before the start of the 2023-24 school year, district spokesperson Katie O’Dell wrote in a May 5 email to LNP | LancasterOnline the exact end date was unknown.

At the April 17 meeting, Kendall said punch list items yet to be completed included mechanical electrical plumbing, fire dampers, the duct system and exterior items including painting and landscaping. In an email, O’Dell said the wall base and thresholds of the gymnasium needed to be completed as well.

With the gymnasium unfinished, students have been utilizing turf fields, the fitness center, health classrooms and the paved play area outside of the gym for fitness classes.

Groff told LNP | LancasterOnline the contractor was scheduled to begin excavating work for the project in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit that March. And while the contractor decided to proceed with the work, the pandemic impacted supply chain and workforce retention, which led to multiple delays.

“COVID just complicated what was already a complex schedule,” Groff said, noting that one delay can disrupt a construction company’s timeline, causing further issues down the road.

‘Focused on their frustration’

Groff said some parents were frustrated with how construction delays affected the start of the 2022-23 school year for students at the new middle school.

“Some people understood it better than others,” Groff said. “Some of them were just focused on their frustration.”

Victoria Shank, whose son is a sixth-grader at the school, has been closely monitoring the construction project’s progress.

Shank, who toured the school in January after expressing security concerns to the school’s principal, said she was happy with the progress compared to what she saw during a back to school night event last October.

When LNP | LancasterOnline talked to Shank in November 2022, her biggest concern was safety. At the time, she said plywood was being used as makeshift windows, possibly making it easier for someone to enter the building. And, during an active shooter drill at the school, she said her son was trapped in a room because the lock to his classroom door wasn’t working properly. She said a teacher had to kick down the door to get students out, which made her son anxious.

Shank said the school’s principal, Rachel Metzinger, immediately addressed those concerns. And with her security worries resolved, Shank said she’s less upset about the construction delays and more upset over a lack of transparency and accountability.

“I get things happen … it’s just the lack of transparency or accountability or the foresight to realize this timeline isn’t going to work,” Shank said.

Asked about the active shooting drill incident described by Shank, O’Dell said the district can’t comment on student-specific incidents.

Despite the community’s frustration, Groff believes the delays aren’t unusual.

“And once it’s all done, the trouble you went through suddenly becomes worth it and fades into history,” she said.

