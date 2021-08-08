Trash and recycling pick-ups continue to be a problem with East Earl-based trash hauler Eagle Disposal, according to some of its customers.

In June, LNP Watchdog reported on several instances in which Eagle Disposal missed or delayed pickups that sometimes lasted for several week. At the time, the company blamed staff shortages.

Multiple customers who spoke with LNP over the past week say the issues have not improved, and now many say they are switching haulers or reporting the problems to the state Attorney General’s office.

“We had one period where we went three weeks without them coming,” Zachey Potter, a customer in West Earl, said of Eagle’s service in July. “It seems like every other week they either pick it up immediately or it sits for the whole week. … It’s an eyesore when you just have your garbage cans sitting at the end of your driveway all week.”

Potter said his problems have been with the recycling pickup rather than trash service. Now, Eagle Disposal says it will be suspending all recycling pick-up services for private residential customers.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the company announced that recycling would no longer be picked up separately due to pandemic-related labor shortages. Customers were told that they would either have to combine their trash and recycling in one bin or use an alternative recycling service.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, but as of Friday a message on the company’s phone line continued to say recycling pickup was suspended.

Other customers said trash removal continues to be an issue, and some said they have gotten tired of waiting for the company to improve.

Jackie Smith, a customer in Reinholds, said she switched companies after several missed pickups in June and July. She cited the company’s refusal to give discounts for the missed service, something other customers also mentioned in complaints to LNP Watchdog.

“Having trash sit out along the road for three weeks in this heat is uncalled for,” Smith said. “You have animals, you have rats, you have stink and they (Eagle) didn’t seem to care.”

In a Facebook message sent to one customer and shared with this newspaper, an Eagle Disposal employee suggested the customer load their trash into their car and drive it to the processing center themselves.

Sean Michael, another former customer in East Lampeter Township, said after several weeks-long periods without service, unfulfilled promises about refunds and long times on hold with no answer, he canceled his service and switched to another hauler.

“It causes pest and rodents and bugs,” Michael said. “I have a young daughter and we are throwing her dirty diapers away and we can’t keep it in the garage, and the township doesn’t allow you to keep it at the road, so it’s a predicament.”

He said he also filed a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office seeking reimbursement for the service he paid for but did not receive. A letter from the bureau, which was shared with LNP Watchdog, said that as of July 28 the company would have 21 days to respond to Michael’s claim.

Most customers who spoke with LNP were sympathetic to the staffing problems, but said the customer service and communications issues were the real problems. Chris Lupold said he thinks the drivers and office staff do a good job with the problems they are facing, but that management is the issue.

Corey Meyer, chairman of the East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors, said the township has heard from many residents about Eagle Disposal’s service issues and is currently investigating whether it can take action against the company’s permit to collect trash there.

“Although I am sympathetic to Eagle not being able to get staff, Eagle is no longer a mom-and-pop operation,” Meyer said in an email. “They were purchased by a multi-billion dollar organization that has revenue of close to $6 billion. They should be able to reallocate resources and not charge our residents when they are not providing a service."

LNP Watchdog called Eagle Disposal on Thursday and was on hold for seven minutes before being sent to voicemail without speaking to a live representative. A call on Friday afternoon also went to voicemail. Emails sent to the company’s general email address, as well as to representatives at Penn Waste who had answered questions for the newspaper’s first story, were not answered.

LNP also reached out to a representative for Waste Connections, the Texas-based company that purchased Eagle Disposal and Penn Waste in 2019, and did not immediately receive a reply.