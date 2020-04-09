His mouth and nose hidden by a mask, Leonel Pena stood at the front of Brothers Foodmax, framed by stacks of bagged rice and a row of registers, each affixed with a plexiglass cough guard that separated cashiers from customers.

Outside, signs written in Spanish were tacked onto walls, telling customers where to get shopping carts. Carts from anywhere else hadn’t been sanitized.

“Every day, little by little, things have changed,” Pena said Wednesday, talking about the increasing number of precautions at the eastern Lancaster city store since COVID-19 began to spread.

The hardest changes to cope with, Pena said, have been the new ways customers and employees are forced to interact. No more are the hugs, which for years were common within the tight-knit community. Now, taped lines on the floor urge social distancing, telling people to keep 6 feet apart.

Similar floor markings now appear in grocery stores across the county, where shoppers, most wearing masks, fill their carts with food and cleaning supplies, and recently, a group of them made it clear — buying groceries is not like it used to be.

‘I appreciate everything they are doing’

At the Whole Foods in Manheim Township that new reality was clear even before customers walked through the doors to see masked employees stocking shelves near now-closed salad and hot-food bars.

On an outdoor patio, where only weeks ago customers would sit and eat, a woman sat behind a clear, plastic barricade, tasked with taking employees’ temperatures as they arrived to work. If temperatures were high, they were turned away.

At the Costco in Lancaster, a maze of stacked wooden pallets slowed customers as they approached the entryway. An employee called out repeatedly warning them to stay apart.

In the store’s parking lot, Anna Klaban of Lititz loaded groceries into her trunk after her weekly shopping trip. She spoke through a mask.

“I appreciate everything they are doing. I feel comfortable,” Klaban said about the in-store cough guards, social distancing recommendations and, especially, the increased number of employees wearing masks. “I think it should be law.”

Just yards away, Ryan Smith was maskless as he used gloved hands to remove groceries from a cart. His girlfriend Hannah Lombardo covered her face. The Lancaster couple spoke about missed concerts and not being able to hang out with their friends since coronavirus shutdowns took effect.

The two said they actually enjoyed shopping during the pandemic, which has thinned crowds in the often-packed store.

“This was our best Costco trip,” Lombardo said.

‘I just want to get back to normal’

Back at Brothers Foodmax, Pena said he’s noticed thinning crowds, too — a far cry from the panic buying congestion that led to emptied shelves in the virus’ early days in the region.

As Pena, a manager, spoke, he mostly translated for the store’s Spanish-speaking owner, Adriano Gomez.

They’ve seen changes in their customers’ behavior, as well.

“At the beginning of everything, you would see a lot of customers who thought it was just a game, that it would come and go,” Pena said.

Customers’ willingness to accept the severity of the respiratory illness likely increased along with the growing number of infections and deaths caused by it. That’s in addition to recent reports from national news outlets about employees of grocery stores, including Walmart, dying from the virus.

Last week at the Walmart in Ephrata, employees said bosses told them they weren’t allowed to talk to reporters. The same was true at corporate grocery chains across the county, where officials instead sent links to websites and news releases that explained new guidelines and, often, altered hours of operation.

“Team members are able to wear masks and gloves if they wish; all store team members have also received face shields,” Giant Co. spokeswoman Ashley Flower said. “We encourage all customers to heed the advice of both health and elected officials.”

At the Walmart, workers wore masks as customers filtered in through a single, designated entryway, walking the aisles past shuttered in-store Jackson Hewitt Tax Services kiosks.

“Due to Governor (Tom) Wolf’s mandate for this pandemic, our locations have been shut down,” a sign near the kiosks read.

To curb the virus’ spread, Wolf ordered all nonessential businesses closed. In the Walmart parking lot, Jason Arriaga held a small bottle of hand sanitizer, showing it off like a prize.

He’d been hunting sanitizer for weeks, and he finally found it. Arriaga treasured the small victory. Now, he’s just hoping for the virus to run its course.

“I just want to get back to normal,” he said, longing to go outside with his children and to get a meal at Applebee’s.

Just west of the Walmart on East Main Street, Barb Risser also fantasized about freedom from the pandemic, laughing as she explained her post COVID-19 plans in the lot outside of a Giant grocery store.

“I’ll probably go shopping,” she said. “Shop like hell, you know?”

For now, she is stuck buying groceries at Giant, where card reader pin pads were covered with plastic wrap and posted signs encouraged social distancing.