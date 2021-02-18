The heaviest snow from the winter storm moving through Lancaster County is finished, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

As of noon on Thursday, some parts of the county accumulated upward of six inches of snow, mainly in the southern parts of the county.

Here's snowfall amounts reported to NWS, as of noon on Thursday:

- New Providence: 6 inches

- Holtwood: 5 inches

- Millersville: 4.6 inches

- Churchtown: 3.8 inches

Thursday's storm covered the roads, prompting PennDOT to issue restrictions on major routes throughout the county. Multiple crashes were reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, though most were not serious.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the county until 10 a.m. on Friday. The storm will taper off tonight, with less than one inch more of snow predicted, NWS said.

Snow and sleet is wrapping up from west to east ahead of a break in the action. Heaviest snow remains over eastern York, SE Dauphin, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties. Snow has already ended here at @abc27News studios pic.twitter.com/UERIagodkQ — Daniel J. Tomaso (@DopplerDan) February 18, 2021

Light snow is expected Friday morning, mostly before 9 a.m., NWS said. After 1 p.m., some snow is possible, but less than a half-inch of accumulation is expected.

Friday will be windy with a high near 35 and a low around 20. NWS expects wind gusts to be upward of 20mph.