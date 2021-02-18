Snow Feb 18
A mail carrier makes deliveries along South Fourteenth Street in Columbia Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

The heaviest snow from the winter storm moving through Lancaster County is finished, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

As of noon on Thursday, some parts of the county accumulated upward of six inches of snow, mainly in the southern parts of the county. 

Here's snowfall amounts reported to NWS, as of noon on Thursday: 

- New Providence: 6 inches

- Holtwood: 5 inches

- Millersville: 4.6 inches

- Churchtown: 3.8 inches

Thursday's storm covered the roads, prompting PennDOT to issue restrictions on major routes throughout the county. Multiple crashes were reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, though most were not serious.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the county until 10 a.m. on Friday. The storm will taper off tonight, with less than one inch more of snow predicted, NWS said.

Light snow is expected Friday morning, mostly before 9 a.m., NWS said. After 1 p.m., some snow is possible, but less than a half-inch of accumulation is expected. 

Friday will be windy with a high near 35 and a low around 20. NWS expects wind gusts to be upward of 20mph. 

A fresh coating of snow lays in Lancaster County [photos]

Check out these snow scenes from various areas around Lancaster County.

