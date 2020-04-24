Curbside pickup will be available next week at all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Lancaster County as the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board expands the service it launched Monday.

Initially begun at 176 state liquor stores – included three in Lancaster County – the service allows customers to place phone orders at individual stores, and then stop by to pick them up later. Stores accept the first 50 to 100 orders on a first-come, first served basis, beginning at 9 a.m. Orders are limited to six bottles.

Store employees guide callers through available merchandise, and callers must pay by credit card over the phone. Curbside purchases are final and cannot be returned.

When the service launched this week, many customers were frustrated by repeated busy signals as callers quickly overwhelmed each store’s limited capacity to take orders by phone.

With the expansion, curbside pickup is now available at 565 of the more than 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the state, including all 18 in Lancaster County.

“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available," Tim Holden, state liquor control board chairman, said.