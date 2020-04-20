Just over a month after the store closed temporarily, Lisa Leamy and Paul Oberdorf of Paradise waited outside Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Shoppes at Belmont more than three hours Monday morning, hoping to pick up two bottles of Wild Turkey American Honey whiskey.

“It helps him sleep,” said the 45-year-old Leamy, who has extra time since she lost her retail job due to the ongoing business closures.

“I have bad allergies so usually before I go to bed, I take a shot, and it helps with congestion for my chest,” said Oberdorf, a 48-year-old construction worker who says most of his jobs are now shut down. “I dig graves too. I’ve been going in to dig graves.”

Leamy and Oberdorf were anxious to take advantage of the new curbside pickup program that rolled out Monday at 176 state liquor stores, including three in Lancaster County. The service allows customers to call in orders between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then pick them up outside participating stores.

But the early rollout at stores in Lancaster County appeared to produce few sales while creating frustrated customers, with some heading out to the stores after not being able to reach anyone on the phone.

“It’s a busy signal the whole time,” said Leamy, who waited with Oberdorf for more than three hours, repeatedly calling that store in the Shoppes at Belmont as well as the two others in Lancaster County, never getting through.

“We’re about to go to Maryland,’ said Leamy, noting that liquor stores there are still open. They left just after 12:15 p.m., without getting their whiskey.

Busy signals

Shawn Kelly, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, acknowledged Monday that the new ordering method has not been able to meet demand, noting the system is limited because it utilizes a store's existing phone lines, while requiring store employees to call customers back to schedule pickup times.

But Kelly said phone orders were indeed being placed Monday, with most customer pickups scheduled within “a few days.”

“We understand that people will be frustrated,” he said. “We just ask they be patient and work with us as we try to process as many orders as we can.”

With state liquor stores closed and its alternate sales methods not meeting demand, some local distilleries that sell their own products or other Pennsylvania-made spirits are seeing a boost.

Although its own tasting room is closed, Stoll and Wolfe in Lititz has had its bottle sales more than double.

“It’s definitely keeping us going,” said Avianna Wolfe, a partner in the distillery that makes small batch rye whiskey and bourbon. “We had a distillery monopoly for a minute.”

Wolfe said she didn’t know yet how much the new curbside sale at state liquor stores might impact their owner growing bottle sales, noting the liquor control board has struggled to make sales without its stores being open.

“All of their rollouts have been troublesome,” she said.