It was the case of the early bird gets the cupcake Thursday morning as Lancaster Cupcake celebrated its 11th birthday with a giveaway that had people camping out to win a year's worth of free cupcakes.

The stores, located in downtown Lancaster and Granite Run in Manheim Township, promised a dozen free cupcakes every month for a year to the first 11 people in its doors at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The first people in line at the Granite Run location, according to owner Emily Mitchell, started camping out at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, complete with tent and air mattresses. Unfortunately, they had left the store before LancasterOnline arrived, but we had the opportunity to talk to those who were second in line.

See the video below to hear with they had to say about the experience:

The downtown West Orange Street location's line started around 3 a.m. Thursday with Selena McIntyre and her puppy Benny.

"Lancaster Cupcake got me through my pregnancy," McIntyre said when asked why she was first in line. "They supported me with milkshakes on my weekly pregnancy walk and I just love them."

The business started out of Mitchell's home and then a food truck before branching out to its two current locations. Mitchell, who competed on "Cupcake Wars" in 2013 with her husband Jeff, said that the event will continue Friday and Saturday with free cupcakes being given to the first 111 customers.