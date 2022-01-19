A Cumberland County man repeatedly fondled an underage girl while at a Conestoga Township paintball park last year, according to state police.

Jonathan Patrick Bates, 31, of Middlesex Township, fondled the 15-year-old five different times while at Ambush Adventure Park at 91 Hilltop Drive sometime between around 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl was fondled over her clothes three different times and beneath her clothing twice, police said.

Investigators spoke with the girl at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance Center in September, where she told them Bates had grabbed her inappropriately several times while hugging her that day. The girl later asked for help in a back room, only to have Bates come in and close the door behind him before fondling the girl underneath her clothes, police said.

The girl told police Bates told her he was “unable to control himself around her,” according to the affidavit. He also later instructed the girl not to tell anyone he had touched her because “it would ruin him,” she told investigators.

Police later spoke with Bates, who denied intentionally touching the girl inappropriately. He claimed any contact was incidental and may have come while hugging the girl as they greeted each other or as he would remove her from jumping on his back.

Bates, who told investigators he was aware the girl was underage, later provided a written statement to police saying “if I grazed her I didn’t mean to do it,” police said.

A request for comment from Bates’ attorney, Todd Williams, was not immediately returned.

Bates was charged Wednesday with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, both felony offenses, as well as five counts of indecent assault.

Judge Joshua Keller set Bates’ bail at $10,000. He is currently free on unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.