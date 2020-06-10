Judy Veser leads a class at her cul-de-sac workout class, Friday, June 5, 2020. The class, which usually has between 12 to 21 people in it, was started after Veser saw her neighbors walking more after COVID-19 shutdown gyms and fitness centers in the area.
Two months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lancaster County, Judy Veser noticed an uptick of people out and about, mostly walking.
She figured that people were itching to workout, much like she was, and hatched an idea.
Veser has spent half her life as a health and fitness professional, so when she found a new need in her community, she went out and started fitness classes in a safe, nearby location -- the cul-de-sac at the end of her street.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
For as much enjoyment that she gets from the workouts and meeting her neighbors, Veser is also ready to get back to her comfort zone -- the pool.
She said she usually swims a half-mile three times a week, and since pools closed down, she's been eagerly awaiting the reopening.
As long as temperatures remain tolerable, she plans to keep the class going with her new friends, greeting them with a smile on her face as she rolls her chair and waits down to the end of the cul-de-sac.