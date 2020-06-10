Two months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lancaster County, Judy Veser noticed an uptick of people out and about, mostly walking.

She figured that people were itching to workout, much like she was, and hatched an idea.

Veser has spent half her life as a health and fitness professional, so when she found a new need in her community, she went out and started fitness classes in a safe, nearby location -- the cul-de-sac at the end of her street.

She got the "OK" from her home owners association and less than a month later, she was going through a handful of agility workouts with 17 others in the cul-de-sac.

"I was having trouble meeting people," Veser said, who recently moved back to Lancaster County. "So it's nice for me."

She grew up on a duck farm in Bird-In-Hand and moved to Lancaster Township in 2015, after spending 30 years in Florida teaching swimming and other fitness classes to all ages.

Story continues below video.

"I just like to help people," Veser said. "It makes me feel good."

Friday, June 5, 17 people shuffled into the cul-de-sac, toting their own chair, a pair of weights and water. The class lasts about 45 minutes.

Veser starts by taking roll call before going into warm-ups.

The class mostly focuses on strength, balance and flexibility.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Those are the three most important things for any age group," she said. "But in particular, as we get older, we want to make sure we have good balance and flexibility."

Veser estimated that the average age of the workout attendees is about 73.

Catherine Perry, 92, was the oldest in the cul-de-sac on Friday.

"When you have a class like this, you have a chance to meet people that you would've never otherwise had the chance to have met," Veser said.

With the heat intensifying as summer slowly arrives, she said that she might have to put the class -- which meets Tuesdays and Fridays -- on hiatus.

But, if the COVID-19 comes back around in the fall, as many experts have forecast, then she will start the class up again, she said.

For as much enjoyment that she gets from the workouts and meeting her neighbors, Veser is also ready to get back to her comfort zone -- the pool.

She said she usually swims a half-mile three times a week, and since pools closed down, she's been eagerly awaiting the reopening.

As long as temperatures remain tolerable, she plans to keep the class going with her new friends, greeting them with a smile on her face as she rolls her chair and waits down to the end of the cul-de-sac.