With a bandanna hiding the bottom half of his face, Tom Longenecker leafed through a stack of papers Tuesday in his office at Root’s Country Market and Auction.

Eventually, he found what he was looking for and pulled aside a stapled packet — an order from the state health department outlining how to properly run a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s got a major loophole,” he said, pointing to a highlighted paragraph.

It stipulated that all customers must wear masks while visiting businesses unless they have a medical condition that would prevent it. The loophole, Longenecker said, is that the order also bars Root’s employees from asking for proof of those medical issues.

“At first, we weren’t sure what to do,” he said, explaining some people “took it personally” when asked to wear a mask.

Longenecker, one of Root’s owners, drew attention to the perceived loophole on the same day that his East Hempfield Township market was reported twice to local police, accused of disobeying health-safety guidelines.

In retail spaces, grocery stores included, those guidelines are actually requirements, forcing business owners to make customers wear masks and take steps to ensure social distancing.

Recently, officials at the state Department of Agriculture issued farmers market guidance, providing “recommendations” while telling market owners they are “advised to adhere to” a prior state worker safety order.

It’s not clear if they have to, though, the owners said.

“Farmer’s markets are encouraged to follow those guidelines to ensure the highest level of safety for their customers and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” health department spokeswoman Maggi Mumma said.

‘Let them make their own decisions’

Root’s has been allowed to remain open through the pandemic because its vendors provide essential access to food, Longenecker said.

However, it was clear Tuesday that many customers had little regard for the health-safety guidelines.

Among hundreds of masked customers wandering the market’s grounds, dozens of bare-faced visitors stood out.

Nearby, a man was surrounded by pallets of colorful flowers, calling out numbers as he auctioned them before a crowd of more than 50 people, packed tightly despite available space that would have allowed social distancing.

That, Longenecker said, also is despite market owners’ repeated requests that vendors and auctioneers do what they can to space people out and follow guidelines. Root’s owners have made masks available to those without them, increased sanitization efforts and even implemented a curbside grocery pick-up service, he said.

But there is a limit to what they can do, Longenecker said.

“It’s easy for me to set stands apart, but when the public comes, they have got to police themselves,” he said. “I support the right to let them make their own decisions.”

‘Compliance through education’

Others feel differently, even making complaints to East Hempfield Township police, Chief Stephen A. Skiles confirmed. One Tuesday complaint accused Root’s vendors of selling non-essential items, and another pointed out social distancing failures, he said.

According to Skiles, police followed up on both complaints, and asked Root's management to enforce the state's health-safety guidelines. Skiles said he also personally discussed the issue with state officials.

“Our goal is to gain compliance through education,” Skiles said. “Upon receiving these types of complaints, officers go to the business to confirm that the complaint is valid.”

In a statement, Mumma said much the same: “Pennsylvanians are expected to do the right thing and wear a mask. We do not intend to fine or otherwise penalize an individual if they are not wearing a mask, but all are expected to.”

And Roots isn’t the only market under public scrutiny, said Sally Bushong co-owner of Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction.

In fact, criticism of owners’ decision to keep the market open has been so consistent online that Bushong said she’s chosen to temporarily cease posting updates on social media.

“It just got to the point where I dreaded doing it,” she said.

Bushong said many critics have claimed the market is too crowded and should be forced to close until the coronavirus pandemic ends. They persist despite smaller crowds and fewer vendors, she said.

Bushong said Green Dragon owners have reached out to state officials for clarification about rules, as well as assurance that they can remain open.

“We are sort of a little bit confused, too,” Bushong said.

