The editor of a conservative publication based in Mountville and a Berks County pastor are planning to hold an event later this month exploring whether Pennsylvania should be an “explicitly Christian state.”

The event, at Tied House in Lititz on June 23, is being hosted by Joel Saint, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, and Chris Hume, managing editor of The Lancaster Patriot, and is billed as a discussion of “the wisdom of Pennsylvania’s original constitution.”

“Come hear about how Pennsylvania's original Constitution called for an explicitly Christian state and what that looks like,” a Facebook ad for the event reads “Can it be accomplished today? If so, should it be attempted?”

But the discussion, and the venue, are facing pushback and outcry from critics who say Hume and Saint are promoting an extreme view of the role of Christianity in public life.

Tied House is operated by St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. of Ephrata. People angry about the event have posted multiple comments to the social media accounts of the restaurant and the brewery.

One commenter, identified on Facebook as Matthew Kabik, wrote: “Hi, I'm a Jew - would I still be safe to come to your place, given that you host white nationalists and Christian nationalists at your venue?”

On Wednesday, St. Boniface responded to the comments in a Facebook post that has since been removed. The unsigned message defended the decision to allow the event to happen at Tied House and noted that many Christians live and work in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County.

“Our company believes in inclusivity for everyone, including Christians,” the post said. “We reject all forms of white nationalism, racism, bigotry and homophobia.”

Hume has outlined his views on Christianity and public life in the pages of The Lancaster Patriot, which is owned by Dave and Jennifer Stoltzfus. Dave Stoltzfus is a board member of Saint’s group.

Writing in The Patriot, Hume has criticized local communities for holding Pride Month events, calling homosexuality “evil” and equating Pride with “pagan posturing.”

Saint, whose organization has held a “Future of Christendom” conference over the past several years, participated in protests outside Rep. Bryan Cutler’s Quarryville office and Peach Bottom home on Dec. 30, 2020. He joined a crowd that included Charles Bausman, who hosted a white nationalist event at his Lancaster Township farm in Aug. 2020, to call on Cutler to illegally overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

