The most outspoken critic among Eastern Lancaster County school board members regarding the district’s controversial student privacy policy has announced his resignation.

Rodney Jones, currently the board’s vice president, will end his eight-year stint on the board on Aug. 1, he announced at a public meeting last week.

Jones, who works at a medical device company called XVIVO Perfusion, told LNP that new job responsibilities would pull his attention away from his school board position if he stayed.

It’s a position that’s required more time and energy of late as the district prepares to implement a new bathroom and locker room policy that discriminates against transgender students, critics say.

“The situation the board is in is a big deal, and it’s not as black and white as the community thinks it is, and it deserves attention,” Jones, 53, said. “… I just don’t have time to do it now.”

Jones, who traveled about 250 days a year in his previous position, will travel even more in the future, he said.

Interested in applying for Elanco’s school board vacancy? Contact Justin Johnson at 717-354-1117 or justin_johnson@elanco.org.

A letter of interest and resume should be sent by Aug. 1.

Candidates must be district residents for at least one year and be 18 or older.

Public interviews will occur beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Garden Spot campus, 669 E. Main St., New Holland.

In a letter he read aloud at the conclusion of last week’s board meeting, Jones said he’s attended meetings virtually from five different continents and nine different time zones.

He also thanked his fellow board members, administrators, teachers, the Elanco community and its students.

“I sincerely believe that we have the finest student body in the state,” Jones, of Narvon, said, “and I would encourage all parents and board members to have more faith and trust in our students to do what is right, to do their best and to do for others.”

Jones’ comment was perhaps a final nudge for school board members to reverse course on a new policy that he’s opposed since an addendum was added to separate bathrooms and locker rooms by biological sex, rather than gender identity, until private, single-user facilities are available districtwide.

He also opposed a recent vote to accept pro bono legal services from the Independence Law Center, which has been criticized for historically representing anti-LGBT litigants.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Education Law Center and other civil rights advocates have spoken out against the policy, calling it discriminatory and unlawful. Case law, they say, shows that transgender students should be able to use the facilities that align with their gender identity.

“I hope the board decides to follow the precedent that’s been set in the courts already,” Jones told LNP. “That’s, I guess, the responsibility and the duty of the board members, regardless of how they feel about the subject.”

Jones’ time on the board was already ticking, as his term would have expired Dec. 2. He decided not to run in May’s primary after the local GOP didn’t endorse him because he opposed the board’s biological sex addendum.

Elanco must now find a replacement to fulfill Jones’ term.