Citing an abundance of caution and concern regarding COVID-19, Crispus Attucks Community Center will once again present its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast as a virtual event.

The 34th annual fundraiser will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.

Aiko Bethea, an attorney and founder of RARE Coaching & Consulting, will be the keynote speaker. She was among a group of Black educators and consultants featured in Forbes magazine for their efforts to increase understanding and awareness about racial equity.

The community center is a Community Action Partnership program that aims to improve the quality of life for youth and families in Lancaster County by providing services, programs, and events that promote physical and mental health, and preserve and celebrate African American heritage.

“The Fierce Urgency of Now” themed breakfast, which was inspired by King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, has become the center’s largest fundraiser, raising $100,000 annually, or nearly one-third of its yearly budget.

The breakfast, which will be broadcast live, will include performances and awards.

Tickets can be purchased at www.caplanc.org/MLK or by contacting Brittany Mitchell at bmitchell@caplanc.org or 717-299-7388 ext. 3099. To sponsor this event and the community center, contact Kristy Aurand at kaurand@caplanc.org or 717-299-7388 ext.3032.