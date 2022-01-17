Aiko Bethea said the cost of being too late or engaging in the luxury of cooling off is the lives of others like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, and thousands dying because of the lack of access to health care.

“We are paying the price of being too late every day and every second,” Bethea said Monday morning during Crispus Attucks’ 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. “In fact, we’re paying it right now.”

The use of the line “engaging in the luxury of cooling off” was an ode to the civil rights leader, who uttered the words in his iconic “I have a dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, at the March on Washington.

Bethea, an attorney and founder of RARE Coaching & Consulting, which specializes in providing leadership coaching and workshops for underrepresented people, was the featured speaker at the virtual event that benefits the Crispus Attucks Community Center.

“When a Black mother is worried that her children will not come home because they’re Black, we’re paying the price … ,” she said. “When Black, brown and melanated folks have access to health care but will not receive quality care because of the color of their skin, their faith or nationality, we’re paying the price of being too late.”

The theme for Monday’s breakfast, held virtually for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” which was inspired by King’s famous speech before more than 250,000 people on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Prior to Bethea’s speech, Vanessa Philbert, chief executive officer of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, invited viewers “to be present, to listen with your whole being, to be curious not just about the content that you hear but the experiences of those who are impacted and really be willing to move into action.” .

“Educate, activate and advocate,” Philbert said.

In a Q&A session after her speech, Bethea said she hopes that years from now we are not still talking about “The Fierce Urgency of Now” in the same context of racial and economic equity.

“I hope that it looks a bit different,” she said. “I hope that we’re more so talking about the changes and shifts that have been made that are transformational in our country and not just in the moment. I’m hoping that there’s no longer a list of hashtags with names associated with them.”

During Monday’s breakfast, Ron and Elizabeth Ford were presented with the Essence of Humanity Award. Pastor Daryl Driver of Word of Grace Church in West Lampeter Township, Takisha Stokes, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lancaster city were honored with the Ruby M. Payne Cook Award.

The winners of the MLK Youth Writing Contest delivered speeches at the breakfast. The middle school winner was Harlem King from the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster.

“To me, Dr. King means getting to live another day in a school with people of different races,” said King. “He also means not being looked at or judged for my skin color. This man set the path for me and others such as Rosa Parks and Malcom X. Dr. King lives in me.”

The high school contest winner was Orion Parks from Hempfield High School.

“Dr. King lives in me through my own views of encouragement and actions of acceptance,” said Parks. “With people I meet or even think about I always encourage them to participate in things and to not be afraid of advertising their existence.”

Kellie Turner, Millersville University gospel choir advisor, sang the national anthem, and there was a dance performance by the Crispus Attucks Community Center’s Infamous Unstoppables.