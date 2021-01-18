For Heather McGhee, the featured speaker at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast, racism’s cost to all can be understood through the parable of the public swimming pool.

Rather than comply with integration laws, some communities chose to drain their pools and close them. Blacks wouldn’t be able to swim in public pools. But neither could whites.

“We have had in this country a history of denying ourselves the full majesty of our national treasure when we have to share it across the lines of race,” McGhee told the online audience of about 500 people. The event, which benefits the Crispus Attucks Community Center, was held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

It doesn’t have to be that way, she said, as she expounded on racism’s costs — and how to move beyond it — as she addressed the theme of this year’s breakfast: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?” — which is also the name of King’s last book.

McGhee is a distinguished senior fellow at Demos, a public policy think tank devoted to creating a democracy and economy rooted in racial equity. Racism’s cost is also the subject of her forthcoming book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.”

The cost is manifested in unequal opportunities, including in health care, education, jobs and housing.

King, she said, had a vision of a different America: “Of an America that was a place unseen and yet a land that was promised to us all. Where we found the balance between individual and community, between socialism and capitalism, rooted in the idea of democracy.”

That community, she said, “is one in which every single member of the community is fed, both physically and spiritually, by the support and help of their fellow community member.”

To achieve that vision, “We have come to the end of the logic of the zero sum — the idea that progress for one group has to come at the expense of the other.”

McGhee framed that in the context of current events.

“The events of the past few weeks, much less the past four years, have reminded us, if we have ever forgot, that the core challenge of this nation’s existence is to find fellowship and brotherhood across lines of race,” she said.

She urged the audience to work toward that goal and to support organizations that also work toward equality, such as Crispus Attucks.

McGhee also urged compassion in dealing with people who hold racist beliefs. In doing, so, she made a brief mention of a viral video for which she is well known.

In 2016, McGhee was a guest on C-SPAN when a caller named Garry, who identified himself as a white male from North Carolina, said he was prejudiced, based on fear of what he’s seen and read about Blacks. He asked what he could do “to become a better American.”

Among her suggestions: get to know some Black people in real life and read books about Black history. The two went on to become friends in real life.

McGhee told Monday’s audience that there has long been an effort to sell to white people that the biggest threat to them is people of color and immigrants of color.

That lie, she said, “has been aggressively sold and marketed to them, including from some of the loudest megaphones in our society, whether it’s cable news or the occupant of the White House for the last four years. … So we have to have some compassion as well as an invitation to people to see and experience and hear a different story.”

During Monday’s event, the center presented its Essence of Humanity Award to Kyonna Bowman, executive director of The Mix at Arbor Place, and to Rachel Farmer, unit clerk at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital’s neurological trauma unit. Patricia Short and Viola Jackson were given the Ruby Payne Cook Award for their service to the center.

For related reading: