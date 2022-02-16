Moving jambalaya from a large pan to a foil container is Chef Lory Thomas, who was the chef for the Soul Food Thursday, at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Celebrating Black History Month, staff and volunteers prepare a noon meal at Crispus Attucks. Chef Lory Thomas, who was the chef for Soul Food Thursday, along with Robin Woodard, Derek Smith, Assistant Director of Crispus Attucks and Lisa Parker, work in the Crispus Attucks kitchen on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Joel Gilmore, Lisa Parker, Dereck Smith, Assistant Director Crispus Attucks, and Denisha Gantz pack togo containers for Soul Food Thursday at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
From the left clockwise, Sandra Logan, Lory Thomas, Lisa Parker, Joel Gilmore, Dereck Smith, Assistant Director Crispus Attucks, and Denisha Gantz pack togo containers for Soul Food Thursday at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Lisa Parker, Joel Gilmore, Dereck Smith, Assistant Director Crispus Attucks, Denisha Gantz and Sandra Logan, pack togo containers for Soul Food Thursday at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Carmen Ayenbe of Lancaster, grabs two containers of jambalya, cabbage, corn bread and various goodies on Soul Food Thursday at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Volunteer Robin Woodard helps Kareema Burgess and Priscilla Glover (hidden) grab containers of jambalya, cabbage, corn bread and various goodies on Soul Food Thursday, at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Priscilla Glover carries a box of jambalya, cabbage, corn bread and various goodies on Soul Food Thursday, at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Josh Hunter, Director of Crispus Attucks Community Center chats with retired Rev. Dr. Louis A. Butcher Jr., as the two men caught up over a meal of jambalya, cabbage, corn bread and various goodies on Soul Food Thursday, at Crispus Attucks where they are celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Fabulous food is the headliner ataseries of Soul Food Thursday lunches at Crispus Attucks Community Center thisBlack History Month, but the platesare filled in service of a greater goal–establishingconnections that foster mental,physicaland financial health while celebrating Black culture.
“Sometimes as people of African American heritage, we don’t have a place for us and that’s where Crispus Attucks comes in and we want to keep it going,” saidchefLorionnaThomas.
Thomas, a frequent volunteer at the center and owner of Soulfully Famous in East Petersburg that specializes in catering of Southerncomfort food,last Thursdaywasat the centerserving up corn bread, cabbage and jambalaya, an American,Creoleand Cajun rice dish of French, African and Spanish influence that consists of rice, vegetables, chicken,sausage and shrimp.
She sees being involved as a matter of representation. “It’s important that peoplethat look like me and come from backgrounds like myselfsee that there’s people out here still willing to do things for the community,” she said.
Buildingthose connections is among the center’s goals.
It operates under the umbrella ofCommunity Action Partnership, aLancaster-basednonprofit devoted to disrupting inter-generationalpoverty. In service of that goal, Crispus Attucks Community Centerworks toimprove the quality of life for youth and familiesbyprovidingservices, programs and events that promote physical and mental healthand preserve and celebrate African American heritage.The Soul Food Thursday series servesthat mission as the community gathers over grace and fellowship to eat soul food, listen to live music, learn aboutresources and celebrate Black History Month and Black culture.
“The food is good,” said Thomas, but“to gather and to fellowship, that’s what it’s about. To know that there’s a place for you and you don’t have to feel alone.”
That was the spirit last Thursday as community members gathered to enjoy the food, which was accompanied by live music. And, thanks to Costco, the center was able to make available free grocery items like bread, cannedgoodsand vegetables, as it does every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Food security has been a growing concern asthe price ofmeat, poultry,fish and eggshave gone up by10.5%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor consumer price index of January 2022.
The price hikes have presented challenges for the center,saidassistant director Vincent Smith, explainingthat the organizationoffers free hot meals from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday of each month for those in need.
The organizationhas managed its budget carefully and worked with vendors on pricing and supply chain disruptions, another fallout from thepandemic, he said.
“What we do is we try to ensure that we’re providing a full meal and we stayawayfrom likecold sandwiches,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re feeding the soul.”
“I think our goal was always to get people in the doors, to have some conversations, but also it’s a little bit more than food,” saidcenter directorJoshHunter.
Staff, volunteers cook for Soul Food Thursdays at Crispus Attucks Community Center [photos]
Staff and volunteers prepared a noon meal at Crispus Attucks Community Center to celebrate Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The center makes meals every Thursday in February for Soul Food Thursdays.
Suzette Wenger
“We always connect through food. The food is just as vibrant as we are, just as colorful and just as good as we are as Black and brown folks, and we want to make sure that we celebrate that .... If we know anything through these years ofCOVID is,wecan’ttake time for granted. So, to be able to see folks and connect withfolks over food is just an amazing opportunity.”