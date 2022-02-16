Fabulous food is the headliner at a series of Soul Food Thursday lunches at Crispus Attucks Community Center this Black History Month, but the plates are filled in service of a greater goal –establishing connections that foster mental, physical and financial health while celebrating Black culture.

“Sometimes as people of African American heritage, we don’t have a place for us and that’s where Crispus Attucks comes in and we want to keep it going,” said chef Lorionna Thomas.

Thomas, a frequent volunteer at the center and owner of Soulfully Famous in East Petersburg that specializes in catering of Southern comfort food, last Thursday was at the center serving up corn bread, cabbage and jambalaya, an American, Creole and Cajun rice dish of French, African and Spanish influence that consists of rice, vegetables, chicken, sausage and shrimp.

She sees being involved as a matter of representation. “It’s important that people that look like me and come from backgrounds like myself see that there’s people out here still willing to do things for the community,” she said.

Building those connections is among the center’s goals.

It operates under the umbrella of Community Action Partnership, a Lancaster-based nonprofit devoted to disrupting inter-generational poverty. In service of that goal, Crispus Attucks Community Center works to improve the quality of life for youth and families by providing services, programs and events that promote physical and mental health and preserve and celebrate African American heritage. The Soul Food Thursday series serves that mission as the community gathers over grace and fellowship to eat soul food, listen to live music, learn about resources and celebrate Black History Month and Black culture.

“The food is good,” said Thomas, but “to gather and to fellowship, that’s what it’s about. To know that there’s a place for you and you don’t have to feel alone.”

That was the spirit last Thursday as community members gathered to enjoy the food, which was accompanied by live music. And, thanks to Costco, the center was able to make available free grocery items like bread, canned goods and vegetables, as it does every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Food security has been a growing concern as the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs have gone up by 10.5%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor consumer price index of January 2022.

The price hikes have presented challenges for the center, said assistant director Vincent Smith, explaining that the organization offers free hot meals from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday of each month for those in need.

The organization has managed its budget carefully and worked with vendors on pricing and supply chain disruptions, another fallout from the pandemic, he said.

“What we do is we try to ensure that we’re providing a full meal and we stay away from like cold sandwiches,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re feeding the soul.”

“I think our goal was always to get people in the doors, to have some conversations, but also it’s a little bit more than food,” said center director Josh Hunter.

“We always connect through food. The food is just as vibrant as we are, just as colorful and just as good as we are as Black and brown folks, and we want to make sure that we celebrate that .... If we know anything through these years of COVID is, we can’t take time for granted. So, to be able to see folks and connect with folks over food is just an amazing opportunity.”