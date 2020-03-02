Joseph A. DiMartino mug shot

Joseph A. DiMartino, 32, whose last known address was Lititz, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment following an incident Feb. 29, 2020, Lititz Borough police said. 

 LITITZ BOROUGH POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Lititz man wanted on charges of harassment and making terroristic threats held police at bay for nearly two hours before surrendering Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Joseph A. DiMartino, 32, held a knife to his throat and refused to leave a home on the 500 block of East Front Street when police arrived at 1:22 p.m., authorities said. 

Police shut down roads near the house, which is about a mile east of the square in Lititz, and patrol officers began discussions with DiMartino until crisis negotiators arrived.

DiMartino surrendered to police shortly after 3 p.m. 

Get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

Sign up for our newsletter

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.
  • Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.
  • Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

For more Lancaster County police news