A Lititz man wanted on charges of harassment and making terroristic threats held police at bay for nearly two hours before surrendering Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Joseph A. DiMartino, 32, held a knife to his throat and refused to leave a home on the 500 block of East Front Street when police arrived at 1:22 p.m., authorities said.

Police shut down roads near the house, which is about a mile east of the square in Lititz, and patrol officers began discussions with DiMartino until crisis negotiators arrived.

DiMartino surrendered to police shortly after 3 p.m.

Get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

