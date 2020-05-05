East Lampeter Township police

STALKING, TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Dylan Horst, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking and terroristic threats after he sent several threatening text messages to another person and threw food at their car April 30 in the 700 block of Nancy Lane, police said.

STRANGULATION, ASSAULT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Rahul Desai, 43, of East Lampeter Township, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he choked another person during a domestic dispute around 3:45 p.m. April 30 in the 1900 block of William Penn Way, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Daniel H. Tullo, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment following a domestic dispute during which he punched a person in the face and pushed another person to the ground around 7:52 p.m. May 3 in the 500 block of Brookshire Drive, police said.

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Walter Aaron Dolder, 36, of Milton, New York, was charged with stalking after he sat outside a woman's place of work despite being served a Protection from Abuse order from 11:30 p.m. May 2 to 7:52 a.m. May 3 at Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said. Dolder also got into the woman's vehicle as she attempted to leave the parking lot, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: John Robert Sauers, 30, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass after he sat on a patio at a residence and refused to leave when asked to do so around 11:24 a.m. April 29 in the 1600 block of New Holland Avenue, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Evens Pierre, 27, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment after he entered a building he had been told not to enter and then punched another person around 4:44 p.m. April 27 in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, police said.

