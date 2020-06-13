At least 30 people — including many from Lancaster County — were part of what Pennsylvania State police describe as a criminal enterprise which enabled vehicles to be improperly bought at auto auctions throughout the state and illegally resold.

Participants paid $1,000 to $3,000 to leaders of the organization — a man and a husband and wife, all from Maryland — to join, along with monthly fees of $200 or more, police said.

In charging documents filed earlier this month, police outlined the scheme as follows:

Its leaders, Ricardo Mancini Robertson, 50, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Dionne and Marcus Skinner, 50, of Reistertown, Maryland, set up two auto dealerships.

That enabled them to get credentials to auto auctions, but police said documentation used by participants was manipulated.

Robertson set up County Motors in Missouri first and when its credentials were revoked, the Skinners set up Champ Motors in Texas.

Robertson and the Skinners solicited prospective members to join and once they paid the membership fee, they would be issued credentials. The participants then used their credentials to access auto auctions throughout Pennsylvania including four locally: America's Auto Auction Lancaster, Garden Spot Auto Auction, CarMax Auto Auction and the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction.

The participants then advertised vehicles on social media, purporting to sell them as private individuals, police said.

The organization was responsible for buying and selling 1,300 vehicles. County and Champ netted more than $1.6 million in the scheme and also failed to pay appropriate taxes to Pennsylvania, police said.

Robertson and the Skinners are each charged with corrupt organization, deceptive business practices — both felonies — and tax violations. Efforts to reach them Friday were unsuccessful and court documents do not list attorneys for them.

Charging documents list more than two dozen Pennsylvanians, many of whom live in Lancaster County, as participants or co-defendants. Robertson and the Skinners are not in Lancaster County Prison, nor does it appear bail has been set for them. It does not appear other defendants have been taken into custody, either.

A message left Friday seeking more information from police wasn't returned.

