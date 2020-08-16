The man charged with last Sunday's shotgun-killing of a Delaware man in West Earl Township early Sunday morning had criminal convictions that barred him from legally owning firearms.

But Stephen Jones, of northeast Lancaster County, had several, according to police and a neighbor.

The neighbor, Justin Herbst, said Friday that Jones told him the guns he saw in Jones' truck the day before the shooting — three or four long guns and a revolver — were heirlooms from his grandfather.

Police say Jones, 27, shot 68-year-old Steve R. Walker in the head as Walker sat in his car along rural Cats Back Road, about four miles south of Ephrata, minutes after midnight.

On Tuesday, according to court records, West Earl Township police found a shotgun in a field near the shooting.

About 11:56 p.m. Saturday — 14 minutes before a police officer arrived at the shooting — police said Jones went into the Sheetz at 891 E. Main St. (Route 322) in Ephrata Township carrying a shotgun and asking that a gas pump be turned on.

It's unclear if the men knew each other; authorities haven't said. Walker had ties to the area and was in the area tending to matters related to his father.

Jones is charged with homicide and robbery. He's being held at Lancaster County Jail without bail. Court records do not list an attorney.

Guns found during searches

Besides the shotgun, police recovered three guns and ammunition, according to search warrant inventories of Jones' black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and his apartment at 118 West Maple Grove Road.

A Savage Arms model 340 .222 caliber rifle and a Roughrider .22 caliber revolver and more than 60 rounds for both guns were found in the truck, along with two live shotgun shells. A Traditions muzzleloader rifle was found in Jones' apartment.

Police also took sink traps from the bathroom and kitchen to look for possibility of blood evidence, as a neighbor told police she heard the sound of water running about 3 a.m. Sunday. They also seized his smartphone, smartwatch and a tablet.

Convictions prevented gun possession

Asked if investigators were looking into how Jones had guns despite being prohibited, Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, said all aspects of the case were being investigated.

"I can say the investigation did not stop with the filing of the current charges. There is constant work being done on this case," he said Friday.

Jones was unable to possess firearms because of his criminal convictions. A person prohibited from possessing a firearm but who does have one can be charged with a felony, but that not happened so far.

Jones pleaded guilty in McKean County to misdemeanor simple assault related for choking a woman during a domestic dispute in June 2012, according to court records.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation. He was also ordered to participate in a drug treatment program and have a mental health evaluation.

A year later, Jones was convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, in New York state.

And in January 2018, he tried to buy a gun from Dunham's Sporting Goods in Lebanon County. In filling out required forms, he indicated he had not been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

That led to an arrest and guilty plea for lying on the form and he was sentenced in 2019 to one year of probation.

When South Lebanon Township police interviewed Jones about it, he showed them "a relief from disabilities order" from a New York court. He told police that he felt it allowed him to purchase firearms despite his felony conviction, according to court documents.

However, a copy the of order shows it is to allow Jones to apply for jobs; it says nothing about firearms. Regardless, his domestic violence conviction also prohibited him from gun ownership.

It's not clear if Jones had guns at the time of his domestic violence and burglary arrests or how recently he came in to possession of the guns police recovered.

But under the law in Pennsylvania, where the domestic assault occurred, a person has 60 days from the date of conviction to sell or transfer firearm to a person who isn't a household member.

Guns found during searches

Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFirePA, a statewide gun violence prevention organization, said the allegations surrounding the shooting illustrated shortcomings of gun-related laws.

"Part of this is law enforcement needs to ensure (firearms) are relinquished to make sure people who shouldn't have them don't," he said.

But Pennsylvania doesn't have a gun registry, nor — like some states — does it require a license to be able to own a gun.

And Pennsylvania lacks an extreme risk protection order, known as a "red flag law" that would enable police or family to ask a court to temporarily take away a person's guns when there's indication they may harm themselves or others.

While that may not have helped in this case, Garber said, mechanisms need to be improved to ensure that people who shouldn't have guns don't have them.

When they do, he said, "a lot of the evidence shows that when that does happen, people get hurt or killed."

A preliminary hearing for Jones is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before New Holland District Judge Jonathan Heisse.