Criminal activity has been ruled out, but the cause of last Wednesday's massive fire at Weaver Nut Company is still under investigation, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

“The cause of the fire still under investigation by the insurance companies and their investigators. The law enforcement agencies have completed their investigation and determined that no criminal activity occurred," Trooper Kevin Kochka said in an email Monday evening.

The fire at the company's warehouse at 1925 W. Main St. (Rte. 322) in Clay Township began around 6:30 p.m. and quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire, a system used by emergency responders that represents the severity of the fire. More than 70 units were on scene, fighting the blaze into the early morning hours on Thursday, around 4:30 a.m.

Brothers Vincent and Edward Weaver, who own the business, have said they will rebuild and are working to serve customers as best as they can by using alternate warehouses.

The warehouse had been manufacturing and distributing snacks since 1986, a big addition for the family-owned business that opened 11 years prior.