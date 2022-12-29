CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information as Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate "Baby Allison's" death in 2003.

Police responded on Dec. 31, 2003, to an Amish schoolhouse in the 500 block of Weaver Road for a death investigation. During the investigation, officers found a baby girl's body in a burn barrel.

A group of students discovered her body behind the Sycamore School, according to previous reporting. The 6-pound, brown-haired, blue-eyed infant still had her umbiical cord attached and her throat had been cut.

Genetic testing determined it was highly unlikely that Baby Allison or her child were from the Plain Sect, and that Baby Allison was predominantly of European ancestry, according to previous reporting.

State police previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that they have ruled out up to 20 women as the baby's mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking this link. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted or missing person.