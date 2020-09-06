Crews have resumed searching the Susquehanna River for a swimmer who went missing yesterday, an emergency dispatch supervisor said Sunday morning.

The supervisor did not provide a name but said the swimmer was an 18-year-old man, and he was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The search efforts are currently based near the Muddy Creek boat access on the York County side of the river, according to the supervisor.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

