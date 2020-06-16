Several units are on the scene of a fire in Lancaster city.

The fire was called in at 1:27 p.m. at 607 and 609 Rockland Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Initial reports indicated heavy smoke from the building.

Miguel Jorge, 53, lived in the first-floor of 607. He said he heard an explosion and glass shattering from a bathroom.

“I grabbed my girl, I grabbed my cat“ and escaped the building, he said.

People were climbing to the roof of the building when crews were initially dispatched, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm less than 30 minutes after first being dispatched, which called for more manpower, according to the supervisor.

Three people were transported to Lancaster General Hospital. Lancaster city fire chief Scott Little said one man jumped off the balcony of the second floor, one woman was rescued from the third floor and a man was rescued from the roof.

Little also said he didn't know the status of the three people who escaped the building.

Firefighters were able to control the fire after approximately 30 minutes, Little said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A Lancaster city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but Little said it likely started on the second or third floor.

Lancaster city firefighters battling fire in 600 block of Rockland Street. At least one person rescued. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/XmJ8kL311I — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) June 16, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more Lancaster County news