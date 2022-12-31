Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire with reported entrapment in Lancaster city.

Emergency crews responded at around 10:45 a.m. to a building in the 400 block of West Lemon Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Responding crews reported heavy fire from a building with reported entrapment. At least one person was removed from the building, but it is not immediately clear if there were others trapped.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to reporting from WGAL.