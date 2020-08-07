Emergency crews responded to several water rescue calls Friday afternoon shortly after a storm hit Lancaster County during a flash flood warning.

Both were for vehicles in water, according to initial dispatch reports, one on Meadow View Drive in West Earl Township just before 4 p.m., and one in the area of East Main Street in Upper Leacock Township just after 4 p.m.

A third water rescue call was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street in Upper Leacock Township just before 4:30 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., more water rescue calls were reported: in the 1300 block of Marshall Avenue in Manheim Township; in the 500 block of Weaver Road in Strasburg Township; and at Independence Court and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township.

Others followed shortly, at Pennsy Road and Main Street in Providence Township; at Greenfield Road and railroad tracks in East Lampeter Township; at Strasburg Road and Old Strasburg Road in Salisbury Township; and at Lincoln Highway East and North Kinzer Road in Paradise Township.

The reports also showed calls for high water on roadway at Old Harrisburg Pike and Spooky Nook Road in West Hempfield Township, and at Snapper Dam Road and Northside Drive in East Hempfield Township.

Calls for high water on roadway later came from Bowman Road and Parker Drive in East Hempfield Township; Cardinal Road and North Elm Street in Lititz Borough; South 14th Street and Central Avenue in Columbia Borough; and Ruby Street and Froelich Avenue in Mountville Borough.

By 4:40 p.m. the list of calls for high water on roadway included Peace Road in West Earl Township; Church Street and Daryl Drive in East Hempfield Township; West Penn Grant Road and Marticville Road in Pequea Township; and Peach Bottom Road and Beaver Valley Pike in West Lampeter Township.

Later reports came from Marticville Road and Goods Run in Pequea Township; Hollinger Road and Millwood Road in West Lampeter Township; Bachmantown Road and South Ronks Road in East Lampeter Township; Snakehill Road and Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township; and Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Starting about 5:30 p.m., high water on roadway reports came for Embassy Drive and Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township; New Holland Avenue and East Ross Street in Lancaster City; and Pleasure Road and Deer Ford Drive in Manheim Township.

Just before 5:30 p.m., PPL's outage center showed 805 customers without power in Lancaster County.

This story is being updated regularly.

PPL's outage center shows 805 customers without power in Lancaster County right now. pic.twitter.com/pFdZUHZaTV — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) August 7, 2020

List of high water on roadway reports keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/Xn0flbzfPe — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) August 7, 2020

Here's what the #LancasterCounty dispatch is showing in terms of high water on roadway just after 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2emvEPUZjv — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) August 7, 2020