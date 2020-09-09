garage fire 1

Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a fire on Old Hershey Road in Mount Joy Township involving detached garages on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. 

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

Crews are fighting fires at several garages in Mount Joy Township, according to initial emergency dispatch reports.

The garages are near the intersection of Old Hershey Road and Rockwood Drive, the reports indicate, and crews were dispatched about 4:48 p.m. Wednesday. 

This is a developing story; further details will be added as they become available.

Tags