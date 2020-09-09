Crews are fighting fires at several garages in Mount Joy Township, according to initial emergency dispatch reports.

The garages are near the intersection of Old Hershey Road and Rockwood Drive, the reports indicate, and crews were dispatched about 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple fire companies on the scene of a fire on Old Hershey Road in Mount Joy Township detached garages with vehicles and PVC pipe inside making it a tough one to battle @LancasterOnline #FirstResponders #Lancaster pic.twitter.com/DqB3AWa5ei — Chris Knight (@phojoknight) September 9, 2020

This is a developing story; further details will be added as they become available.