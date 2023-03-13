Crews are at the scene of a fire involving several row homes on North Plum Street in Lancaster city.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of North Plum Street around 5:45 p.m. for the report of a residential fire. The block is closest to the Lancaster Science Factory and Cork Factory Hotel. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the building was reportedly vacant.

According to a reporter on the scene, all seven houses on that block are involved.

The fire is in the same block where 17 residents were displaced from 7 row homes in September 2019 after inspectors condemned the aging buildings. Engineers discovered subsoil problems which caused foundations of the set of row homes, extending from 523 to 535 N. Plum St., to shift, LNP previously reported.

In 2020, city officials were no closer to lifting the condemnation orders on the homes.

As of 7 p.m., there were more than 20 emergency crews dispatched to the fire, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is available.

