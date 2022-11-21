Crews responded Monday night to a fire at Hess Flooring in Rapho Township.

Firefighters responded at 7:37 p.m. to a reported outbuilding fire at 949 N. Strickler Road. The scene is just north of Black Run Road and about three miles north of Mount Joy.

Crews initially reported three buildings on fire but two of them were knocked down and crews were working on the third, according to dispatch reports.

A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications said as of 8:30 p.m. that there were no reported injuries.

Bryan Hess, co-owner of Hess Flooring, said he's talking with insurance about next steps.

Hess Flooring is a family business, which Bryan owns with his brother, Brandon Hess.

"There's a lot of water, smoke, and fire damage," Bryan said. "But we're going to rebuild."