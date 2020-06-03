Crews have been dispatched to a commercial structure fire in Upper Leacock Township.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Monterey Road. A neighbor has identified the business as EG Outdoor Products, which has a listed address of 248 Monterey Road.

Heavy smoke and flames are visible at the scene.

It not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

This post will be updated.