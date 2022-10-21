A house in Millersville Borough caught fire Friday afternoon and left one man injured.

Units were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to Fresh Meadow Drive in Millersville for reports of a fire, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said that it was a working fire and that there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Lancaster Township, Blue Rock, Conestoga, New Danville, Willow Street and Rohrerstown fire companies and LEMSA were dispatched.

Crews have since extinguished the fire and are working on cleaning up the damage caused by the fire.

Utilities called to scene were UGI, PPL, Lancaster City Water Department.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.