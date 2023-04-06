Crews working on construction of a 12-story apartment complex on North Queen Street in Lancaster city uncovered what are believed to be abandoned underground vaults or tunnels.

The Benchmark Construction site workers at 202 N. Queen St. discovered buried concrete areas underneath the construction plot on March 16 while excavating the base of the apartment complex that, when completed, will be the county’s seventh-tallest building, at 130 feet.

Benchmark Project Manager Dan Abele said crews aren’t sure what the tunnels lead to, but they believe there was an old vault or basement that ends at the property line of the structure. Next to that structure is some sort of concrete fixture, tall and wide enough for an adult to walk in.

Abele said crews contacted a geotechnical engineer who examined the excavation, determined the ground stability and what the crew should backfill the lot with. The engineer suggested that crews fill the tunnels with structural fill, an earthy material used for a strong and stable base, which Abele said has been installed. He said the crew is installing the foundation of the building as of Wednesday.

The building is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. Benchmark Superintendent Alan Miller said the discovery of the tunnels will not slow down or compromise the construction. The project is owned by Chestnut Street Associates LLC. According to a Berger Rental Properties spokesperson, the partnership includes Berger and a real estate arm of Steinman Communications, which owns LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Old train tunnels?

Josh Shultz, who works in the architecture field and has taken a keen interest in train systems in the county, believes one or both of the tunnels could have been a sealed off pedestrian walkway for when trains ran through the city.

"It's a distinct possibility," Shultz said. "I can only infer from what I see."

Shultz explained the tunnels were introduced in the late 1800s or early 1900s, but were obsolete by the mid-20th century. Lancaster was a major transportation hub around that time, and Shultz points to the layout of the city as major clues to where the trains and tunnels would be.

Shultz said since there was so much street traffic because of trains coming in and out of the now-demolished station across from the 202 N. Queen St. site, engineers made underground tunnel systems for safer foot traffic.

It's not the first time underground tunnels have been discovered in the city.

Crews working on North Lime Street in October 2019 discovered a space that was 5 to 6 feet deep and 30 feet long, which turned out to be an open cavity under an old railroad bridge. The bridge once carried Lime Street pedestrians and traffic over a section of the historic Pennsylvania Railroad that wound through the northeast section of the city to the former downtown station at North Queen and East Chestnut streets.

Uncovering Lancaster's underground history, from bridges to beer hoses

A stream flowed along what is now Water Street during the city's early years. It was known at various times as Roaring Brook, Bethel's Run, Hoffman's Run and Gas House Run.

Underground systems

Today, an aging large-diameter sewer runs under the street, part of Lancaster's combined stormwater and sewer system. In 2002, LNP |LancasterOnline executive editor Tom Murse, then a reporter for the Lancaster New Era, described the eerie experience of sloshing through fetid, foul-smelling water down the pitch-black tunnel with the city's supervisor of wastewater operations.

PPL crews installing a utility pole in 2003 unexpectedly broke through the ceiling of an early 20th century tunnel at the corner of Prince and Walnut streets. Separately, in the early 2000s, archaeologists found thousands of artifacts where Thaddeus Stevens and his housekeeper, Lydia Hamilton Smith, are believed to have hidden slaves seeking freedom on the Underground Railroad.

According to testimony from Prohibition agents in 1931, Lancaster residents also used tunnel systems in the city during prohibition, smuggling beer underground with a hose to different distribution points. The base of operations was 112 N. Water Street, now the home of Zoetropolis theater.