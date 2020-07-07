Police logo

Crews have discovered a body while searching for an older person who walked away in the early hours of Tuesday in Manor Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Emergency crews found a body around 4:30 p.m. during the search, dispatch reported. Officials have not yet identified the body. 

First responders were first dispatched to the area near Habecker Church and Central Manor roads around 2:06 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Media reports said that the missing person is a 61-year-old man. 

A dive team is one of the many units listed on location. 

There are at least two ponds in the area and crews are also searching a "swampy" area, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

This is a developing story. 

