Crews are battling a mobile home fire in East Hempfield Township Friday morning.

The first started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dell Lane near Travelo Drive, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Arriving crews said that the mobile home fire was well involved, but reported to dispatch that the home's occupants were out.

Nearly a dozen units were on the scene as of 7:40 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police was requested to the scene.