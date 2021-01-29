Crews are battling a mobile home fire in East Hempfield Township Friday morning.
The first started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dell Lane near Travelo Drive, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Arriving crews said that the mobile home fire was well involved, but reported to dispatch that the home's occupants were out.
Nearly a dozen units were on the scene as of 7:40 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police was requested to the scene.