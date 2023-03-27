Emergency crews responded to a fire in the Blackworth Live Fire Grill at The Wilbur Hotel in the first block of North Broad Street in Lititz Borough around 7 p.m. Monday.

A dispatcher with Lancaster-County-Wide Communications said there were no reported injuries.

As of 8:30 p.m. there were about nine emergency units responding to the scene, according www.lcwc911.com and the fire was under control by 9:19 p.m., according to dispatch. Some of the responding companies included Brunnerville, Rothsville, East Petersburg and Lititz.

No injuries have been reported and police have closed North Broad Street in front of the Wilbur building.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.