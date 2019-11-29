Emergency crews were fighting a fire at a home in Ephrata on Friday morning.
Seven fire companies responded to the fire, which broke out around 10 a.m. in a two-story home at 211 E. Main St. Red Cross has also been called to the scene.
Three adults live in the house, which is a duplex, but no one was home at the time of the fire, Pioneer Fire Company Chief Jim Keifer said.
Several pets died in the fire, Keifer said. More information was not immediately available.
The fire marshal has been called to the scene.
Several roads are shut down. East Main Street is closed between Spring Garden and Lake streets.
This story will be updated. Digital reporter Ty Lohr is on the scene.