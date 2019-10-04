Crews fought a fire at an apartment building in Marietta on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around noon at West Market and South Mulberry streets in the borough. West Market Street was closed to traffic.

Several companies responded to the fire, which was under control by 1 p.m.

The fire at 118 W. Market started in the first floor apartment, and the cause is undetermined, Pioneer Fire Chief Brandon Smith said.

No one was injured, and there was no information available on how many people were displaced because of the fire.

There are at least eight apartments in the building.

This story will be updated.

For Lancaster County police news: