A fire at a butcher shop in Strasburg that is believed to have started in a smoker resulted in damages to the business.

Fire crews were called just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to Rocky Ridge Meats at 245 Hartman Bridge Road for a fire reported in the smoker, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly two hours.

The fire was likely stared from soot in the smokehouse, according to WGAL, which reported that the fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. The fire was under control roughly 30 minutes after firefighters arrived.

Calls to both the Strasburg Fire Department and Rocky Ridge Meats were not immediately returned on Tuesday morning.