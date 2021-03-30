Editor's note: This article has been updated with information from the Strasburg Fire Company.

An early morning fire at a butcher shop in Strasburg that is believed to have started in a smoker resulted in thousands of dollars in damages to the business, according to the Strasburg Fire Department.

Fire crews were called at around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to Rocky Ridge Meats at 245 Hartman Bridge Road for a fire reported in the shop's smokehouse, according to Strasburg Fire Company chief John Stoltzfus.

The fire likely stared from soot buildup in the smokehouse, Stoltzfus said. The smokehouse sustained an estimated $8,000 in damages but was otherwise still operable.

The rest of the building was undamaged and the shop was open for business later in the day, Stoltzfus said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control after about 20 minutes, Stoltzfus said. The fire did not pose a danger to the public.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, departing shortly before 6 a.m., Stoltzfus said.