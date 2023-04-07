Firefighters contained a fire that started in an apartment above Brendee's Irish Pub in Lancaster city early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street near Lancaster Avenue at 5:19 a.m. Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said the fire started in a ceiling space in an apartment above Brendee's Irish Pub at 449 W. Lemon St.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes to an hour, and Hutchinson noted that crews had to traverse a spiral staircase in the building to fight the fire. He commended them for largely containing the damages.

Two people lived in the apartment, and a man was taken to a burn center with injuries, Hutchinson said.

Three people were also displaced from neighboring apartments at 447 W. Lemon St. as a result of smoke and water damage. Hutchinson said a fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

Brendee's owner Steve Gallo and a neighbor displaced by the fire declined to comment.

This is the third fire that has occurred on West Lemon Street in the past five months. Brendee's is two blocks away from where a fire occurred at an apartment building in February and around one block away from where two teenaged siblings were killed in a December fire.