Crews are continuing a search for a missing East Lampeter Township woman who police said never returned from a church service on Sunday.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, according to East Lampeter Township police.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no new updates on the search, other than it's continuation into a second day, East Lampeter Township police public information officer Lt. Matthew Hess said.

Stoltzfoos is white, approximately 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs.

A Facebook page was set up on Monday detailing the search for her.

The search started Monday at 8:30 a.m. and continued into the night.