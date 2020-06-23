Crews are continuing a search for a missing East Lampeter Township woman who police said never returned from a church service on Sunday.
Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, according to East Lampeter Township police.
As of Tuesday morning, there were no new updates on the search, other than it's continuation into a second day, East Lampeter Township police public information officer Lt. Matthew Hess said.
Stoltzfoos is white, approximately 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs.
A Facebook page was set up on Monday detailing the search for her.
The search started Monday at 8:30 a.m. and continued into the night.