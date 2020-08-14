Firefighters battled a late-night fire Thursday in Sunset Estates on Elm Street in Providence Township.

Crews were called to the fire at 10:28 p.m. at 1003 Elm Street, fire officials said.

The front door of the double-wide modular home had fire coming out, extending to the attic, according to the Quarryville Fire Company's Facebook page.

Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal Tim Prey said he did not respond to the fire, but said it sounded to him that it was a "spontaneous combustion" of mulch and lawn debris.

Quarryville Fire Company Chief Joel Neff was unavailable for comment Friday morning.

Red Cross was not called to assist anyone, a spokesperson for Red Cross said.

It is unclear if the homeowners were home at the time of the fire, but crews did rescue a cat from the house, according to a photographer on scene.

The total damage is unknown.

Volunteers and firefighters were on the scene until 1 a.m., according to the Facebook post.

