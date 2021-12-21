Crews battled a house fire in Strasburg Township Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Hartman Ridge Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

More than a dozen units were still on scene an hour after the initial report, along with a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

At least one person was inside when the fire started, according to LCWC. The fire was marked under control shortly after 11 a.m.

Harman Bridge Road (state Route 896) was closed between Herr and Bachmantown road.

Crews cleared the scene before 1 p.m., according to LCWC.