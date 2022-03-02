Firefighters are battling a house fire that began sometime around noon on Wednesday.

Smoke was reportedly billowing from a house in the 100 block of Endslow Road in Marietta, according to dispatch reports. Passersby reported the fire.

Nearly two dozen units from York and Lancaster counties responded to the fire. Crews had it under control in about 30 minutes, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to dispatch reports. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.