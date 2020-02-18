Fire crews battled an early morning fire Tuesday in the 100 block of Ridings Way.

Crews were called to 156 Ridings Way at 6:57 a.m. after a neighbor spotted flames and smoke coming from the rear of the house, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

No one lived in the home and the house appeared to be under renovation, according to Diane Garber, East Hempfield Township emergency services coordinator.

No injuries were reported and firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Garber said.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was also called to the scene.

Tuesday morning's fire comes one day after a 26-year-old woman was killed in an apartment fire on Monday in Elizabethtown.

Garber said that spikes in house fires are usually consistent with cold dips in the temperature.