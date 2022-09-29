The cremated remains of 90 unclaimed bodies stored at the Lancaster County Coroner’s office will be buried next month.
That is, unless someone recognizes a name and steps forward to take responsibility. The names of the deceased are published at the end of this story.
In most cases, the remains are those of people who were indigent, but in other cases, family members for whatever reason have not picked up the bodies, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. In some cases, family members refused to pick up the bodies.
“Sometimes they didn’t have a very good relationship,” Diamantoni said.
The last time the county did such a burial was in 2017, when the cremains of 46 people were interred at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. The ashes were packed in individual containers, placed in a vault and buried.
The coroner's office uses search engines, social media and public documents to try to locate family members of the deceased.
“We have a fairly high degree of success with that. In the case of our indigents, they were typically the last of their family. They had no one else,” said Eric Bieber, chief deputy coroner.
LNP | LancasterOnline’s article about the 2017 burial led to several relatives coming forward, and Bieber and Diamantoni hope that happens this time.
Part of the reason for the larger number of cremains to be buried this time is the recovery of 42 cremains from the funeral home of the late Andrew T. Scheid after authorities began investigating allegations he mishandled bodies and paperwork.
Scheid, who died in June, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to tampering with public records. Scheid had been released from prison in early February after serving nearly two months of a sentence for mishandling bodies and falsifying paperwork. At the time of his death, Scheid had been on house arrest but was permitted to work.
The other 48 represent some, but not all of the cremains stored at the coroner’s office. In all, the office has 143 cremains, not including those from Scheid.
The coroner’s office is interring the cremains it has had in storage the longest and keeps those of more recent deaths on hand in case relatives come forward. A complete list of the county’s unclaimed cremains is available online here.
The remains will be buried at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave. The service is open to the public. The cemetery donated the burial plot; one vault was donated to the county and a second was provided at a discount. Several funeral homes provide cremation services for the county and generally do so at discounted rates, Diamantoni said.
Relatives who want to claim the cremains of a person can contact the coroner’s office at 717-735-2123.
Following are the names of the 48 deceased, their ages and the dates they died. Also listed is the last known location where they lived.
- George Koukoulis, 48, April 28, 2011, Warwick Township
- Donald L. Reich, 65, July 30, 2011, Ephrata
- Lemke Tollefson, 72, Oct. 22, 2008, N/A
- Douglas Leeper, 62, June 29, 2012, Lancaster
- Nunzio J. Chipolone, 91, July 21, 2012 East Hempfield Township
- Donald J. Lovely, 61, Nov. 13, 2013, Lancaster
- Phyllis J. Baisch, 76, Dec. 11, 2014, Lancaster
- Gerald John Remeckers, 93, March 30, 2015, Ephrata
- Walter Valentin, 70, July 7, 2015, Lancaster
- Basilio Colon, 76, Aug. 3, 2015, Manheim Township
- Gloria Burnelis, 70, Aug. 18 2015, East Lampeter Township
- Julie A. Maul, 53, Aug. 15, 2015, East Lampeter Township
- Jay R. Crouse, 91, Sept. 14, 2015, Morgantown
- Ernest T. Nunn, 62, Nov. 30, 2015, Columbia Borough
- Larry Rowan, 67, Nov. 26, 2015, Lancaster
- Lorraine Freedman, 67, Dec. 13, 2015, Manheim Township
- Mark Gerasim, 69, March 11, 2016, East Lampeter Township
- Barbara Kauffman, 51, Feb. 23, 2016, Providence Township
- O. Marie Sims, 66, April 17, 2016 Lancaster
- Keith E. Usner, 63, May 3, 2016, Lancaster
- Shirley A. Eisenberger, 82, Aug. 17, 2016, Lancaster
- Nelson C. Breneman, 67, Oct. 29, 2016, Upper Leacock Township
- Paul Mayer, 86, Oct. 19, 2016, Rapho Township
- Ricky Weaver, 57, Dec. 28, 2016, Lancaster Township
- Robert S. Hershiser, 45, Jan. 4, 2017, Lancaster
- Lori A. Benedict, 53, Feb. 8, 2017, Lancaster
- Augusto Rentel, 76, Feb. 14, 2017, Lancaster
- William N. Brubaker, 49, Feb. 24, 2017, Strasburg Township
- Michelle Basile, 55, March 6, 2017, Akron
- Cynthia Anderson, 62, March 9, 2017, Lancaster
- Geoffrey Atwell, 74, March 25, 2017, Akron
- John A. Royall 3rd, 62, April 4, 2017, Lancaster
- Nelson Low, 71, April 18, 2017 Lebanon, (died at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy)
- Alfred James Hipkins, 65, May 2, 2017, Lancaster
- Harold L. Cupp, 74, May 13, 2017, West Cocalico Township
- Scott M. Warner, 55, July 1, 2017, Lancaster
- Richard Jonathan Ahrens, 50, July 14, 2017, Lancaster
- Confesor Colon, 82, June 9, 2017, Lancaster Township
- Phuoc H. Le, 64, Aug. 24, 2017, Lancaster
- William L. McCrery, 80, Sept. 7, 2017, Leacock Township
- Richard Lee Miller, 79, Sept. 16, 2017, Mount Joy Township
- Gabriel Pagan, 69, Oct. 20, 2017, Rapho Township
- Ronald Morris, 46, Oct. 19, 2017, East Drumore Township
- Patricia Sperling, 66, Nov. 12, 2017, Lancaster
- Sheena M. Parks, 31, Oct. 22, 2017, Lancaster
- Gary Buffenmyer, 59, Nov. 18, 2017, Manheim Borough
- Nathaniel Logan, 65, Nov. 24, 2017, Lancaster
- Mary Edelma, 88, Dec. 6, 2017, Lancaster Township
Scheid cases, only date of death available:
- Alfred Stansbury, March 21, 2014
- Angelo Finks, Oct. 22, 2014
- Barbara Edgell, Nov. 17, 2016
- Benjamin Lamboy Mendez, Feb. 25, 2013
- Betty J. Hoskins, Nov. 26, 2008
- Bonita Rehrer, Oct. 14, 2011
- Bonnie Miller, April 16, 2014
- Carmen Agosto Colon, May 29, 2015
- Cheryl Dottery, Sept. 16, 2016
- Crescencio Figuero, Oct. 14, 2006
- Damian Labron Rodriguez, Nov. 25, 2018
- Daniel Irwin, Sept. 24, 2018
- Dianne Collins, March 23, 2016
- Donald Rhoades, Oct. 11, 2005
- Douglas Pearce, March 24, 2017
- Edgardo Resto, May 5, 2015
- Efrain Padilla Lugo, n/a
- Elizabeth Miller, Aug. 15, 2004
- Evelyn Rodrigues Rosado, July 14, 2012
- Hazel Vondelivuk, Aug. 26, 2019
- J. Stanley Klugh, Oct. 9, 2011
- James Bingaman, May 14, 2016
- Jamie Gonzalez, July 20, 2015
- Jean Snavely, June 17, 2013
- Jeffrey Merrit, May 24, 2013
- John Pringle, Aug. 18, 2018
- John Sullivan, Nov. 7, 2017
- Joseph Towers, Aug. 20, 2011
- Juan Santana Torres, Oct. 19, 2015
- Luis Dejesus Ferrer, Oct. 26, 2007
- Malcome Luca, Aug. 21, 2006
- Mark D. Kepner, Aug. 1, 2007
- Miguel Rodriguez, Dec. 10, 2014
- Orlando Crespo, Dec. 14, 2016
- Orlando L. Reyes, March 30, 2015
- Ricardo Feliciano, Feb. 6, 2013
- Richard Kendig, Jan. 11, 2016
- Roberto Ortiz, Jan. 10, 2015
- Ruth A. Leavell, May 9, 2018
- Shannon McCain, Jan. 12, 2017
- Theodore Klees, April 14, 2015
- Thomas Good, June 15, 2016
- Toni Carvell, June 14, 2015