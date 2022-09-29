The cremated remains of 90 unclaimed bodies stored at the Lancaster County Coroner’s office will be buried next month.

That is, unless someone recognizes a name and steps forward to take responsibility. The names of the deceased are published at the end of this story.

In most cases, the remains are those of people who were indigent, but in other cases, family members for whatever reason have not picked up the bodies, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. In some cases, family members refused to pick up the bodies.

“Sometimes they didn’t have a very good relationship,” Diamantoni said.

The last time the county did such a burial was in 2017, when the cremains of 46 people were interred at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. The ashes were packed in individual containers, placed in a vault and buried.

The coroner's office uses search engines, social media and public documents to try to locate family members of the deceased.

“We have a fairly high degree of success with that. In the case of our indigents, they were typically the last of their family. They had no one else,” said Eric Bieber, chief deputy coroner.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s article about the 2017 burial led to several relatives coming forward, and Bieber and Diamantoni hope that happens this time.

Part of the reason for the larger number of cremains to be buried this time is the recovery of 42 cremains from the funeral home of the late Andrew T. Scheid after authorities began investigating allegations he mishandled bodies and paperwork.

Scheid, who died in June, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to tampering with public records. Scheid had been released from prison in early February after serving nearly two months of a sentence for mishandling bodies and falsifying paperwork. At the time of his death, Scheid had been on house arrest but was permitted to work.

The other 48 represent some, but not all of the cremains stored at the coroner’s office. In all, the office has 143 cremains, not including those from Scheid.

The coroner’s office is interring the cremains it has had in storage the longest and keeps those of more recent deaths on hand in case relatives come forward. A complete list of the county’s unclaimed cremains is available online here.

The remains will be buried at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave. The service is open to the public. The cemetery donated the burial plot; one vault was donated to the county and a second was provided at a discount. Several funeral homes provide cremation services for the county and generally do so at discounted rates, Diamantoni said.

Relatives who want to claim the cremains of a person can contact the coroner’s office at 717-735-2123.

Following are the names of the 48 deceased, their ages and the dates they died. Also listed is the last known location where they lived.

George Koukoulis, 48, April 28, 2011, Warwick Township

Donald L. Reich, 65, July 30, 2011, Ephrata

Lemke Tollefson, 72, Oct. 22, 2008, N/A

Douglas Leeper, 62, June 29, 2012, Lancaster

Nunzio J. Chipolone, 91, July 21, 2012 East Hempfield Township

Donald J. Lovely, 61, Nov. 13, 2013, Lancaster

Phyllis J. Baisch, 76, Dec. 11, 2014, Lancaster

Gerald John Remeckers, 93, March 30, 2015, Ephrata

Walter Valentin, 70, July 7, 2015, Lancaster

Basilio Colon, 76, Aug. 3, 2015, Manheim Township

Gloria Burnelis, 70, Aug. 18 2015, East Lampeter Township

Julie A. Maul, 53, Aug. 15, 2015, East Lampeter Township

Jay R. Crouse, 91, Sept. 14, 2015, Morgantown

Ernest T. Nunn, 62, Nov. 30, 2015, Columbia Borough

Larry Rowan, 67, Nov. 26, 2015, Lancaster

Lorraine Freedman, 67, Dec. 13, 2015, Manheim Township

Mark Gerasim, 69, March 11, 2016, East Lampeter Township

Barbara Kauffman, 51, Feb. 23, 2016, Providence Township

O. Marie Sims, 66, April 17, 2016 Lancaster

Keith E. Usner, 63, May 3, 2016, Lancaster

Shirley A. Eisenberger, 82, Aug. 17, 2016, Lancaster

Nelson C. Breneman, 67, Oct. 29, 2016, Upper Leacock Township

Paul Mayer, 86, Oct. 19, 2016, Rapho Township

Ricky Weaver, 57, Dec. 28, 2016, Lancaster Township

Robert S. Hershiser, 45, Jan. 4, 2017, Lancaster

Lori A. Benedict, 53, Feb. 8, 2017, Lancaster

Augusto Rentel, 76, Feb. 14, 2017, Lancaster

William N. Brubaker, 49, Feb. 24, 2017, Strasburg Township

Michelle Basile, 55, March 6, 2017, Akron

Cynthia Anderson, 62, March 9, 2017, Lancaster

Geoffrey Atwell, 74, March 25, 2017, Akron

John A. Royall 3rd, 62, April 4, 2017, Lancaster

Nelson Low, 71, April 18, 2017 Lebanon, (died at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy)

Alfred James Hipkins, 65, May 2, 2017, Lancaster

Harold L. Cupp, 74, May 13, 2017, West Cocalico Township

Scott M. Warner, 55, July 1, 2017, Lancaster

Richard Jonathan Ahrens, 50, July 14, 2017, Lancaster

Confesor Colon, 82, June 9, 2017, Lancaster Township

Phuoc H. Le, 64, Aug. 24, 2017, Lancaster

William L. McCrery, 80, Sept. 7, 2017, Leacock Township

Richard Lee Miller, 79, Sept. 16, 2017, Mount Joy Township

Gabriel Pagan, 69, Oct. 20, 2017, Rapho Township

Ronald Morris, 46, Oct. 19, 2017, East Drumore Township

Patricia Sperling, 66, Nov. 12, 2017, Lancaster

Sheena M. Parks, 31, Oct. 22, 2017, Lancaster

Gary Buffenmyer, 59, Nov. 18, 2017, Manheim Borough

Nathaniel Logan, 65, Nov. 24, 2017, Lancaster

Mary Edelma, 88, Dec. 6, 2017, Lancaster Township

Scheid cases, only date of death available:

Alfred Stansbury, March 21, 2014

Angelo Finks, Oct. 22, 2014

Barbara Edgell, Nov. 17, 2016

Benjamin Lamboy Mendez, Feb. 25, 2013

Betty J. Hoskins, Nov. 26, 2008

Bonita Rehrer, Oct. 14, 2011

Bonnie Miller, April 16, 2014

Carmen Agosto Colon, May 29, 2015

Cheryl Dottery, Sept. 16, 2016

Crescencio Figuero, Oct. 14, 2006

Damian Labron Rodriguez, Nov. 25, 2018

Daniel Irwin, Sept. 24, 2018

Dianne Collins, March 23, 2016

Donald Rhoades, Oct. 11, 2005

Douglas Pearce, March 24, 2017

Edgardo Resto, May 5, 2015

Efrain Padilla Lugo, n/a

Elizabeth Miller, Aug. 15, 2004

Evelyn Rodrigues Rosado, July 14, 2012

Hazel Vondelivuk, Aug. 26, 2019

J. Stanley Klugh, Oct. 9, 2011

James Bingaman, May 14, 2016

Jamie Gonzalez, July 20, 2015

Jean Snavely, June 17, 2013

Jeffrey Merrit, May 24, 2013

John Pringle, Aug. 18, 2018

John Sullivan, Nov. 7, 2017

Joseph Towers, Aug. 20, 2011

Juan Santana Torres, Oct. 19, 2015

Luis Dejesus Ferrer, Oct. 26, 2007

Malcome Luca, Aug. 21, 2006

Mark D. Kepner, Aug. 1, 2007

Miguel Rodriguez, Dec. 10, 2014

Orlando Crespo, Dec. 14, 2016

Orlando L. Reyes, March 30, 2015

Ricardo Feliciano, Feb. 6, 2013

Richard Kendig, Jan. 11, 2016

Roberto Ortiz, Jan. 10, 2015

Ruth A. Leavell, May 9, 2018

Shannon McCain, Jan. 12, 2017

Theodore Klees, April 14, 2015

Thomas Good, June 15, 2016

Toni Carvell, June 14, 2015