Anyone who used the Belco Community Credit Union ATM on the Oregon Pike between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 and between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10 may be at risk of credit-card fraud.
A man used a magnetic card-skimming device on an ATM at Belco Community Credit Union, 1758 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. Police are looking for help finding him.
The device was installed on the night of Aug. 30, police said, and the man returned to collect the device on Sept. 2.
Several victims have come forward with fraudulent charges on their accounts, police said. If you feel like you might be at risk, call Manheim Township police at 717-659-5401 and ask for Detective Newman.
The suspect was driving a black 2009-13 Mazda 6 with a Pennsylvania plate. Anyone with information should call Manheim Township police.