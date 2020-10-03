A credit card skimmer was found Friday on a gas pump at Herr’s Sunoco gas station in Marietta, Susquehanna Regional Police reported.

An employee at the Sunoco at 1406 River Road in Marietta discovered the credit card reader inside gas pump #1 Friday. The device was determined to be installed at some point between Aug. 3 and Oct. 2, police said.

Police said anyone who used pump #1 at this gas station should check their transactions for fraudulent activity. Police also suggest someone who used the pump should contact their bank to make them aware and issue a new card.

Identical card skimmers have been retrieved by police from gas stations around central Pennsylvania, police said.

Consumers should be able to see the seal on a gas pump is not broken prior to purchasing gas, police said. Broken seals or an out-of-order credit card reader may indicate the pump has been tampered with, and a manager of the store should be immediately notified, police said.