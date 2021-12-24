The loud, rumbling bass of a song bursts through studio speakers, as if the artist himself is recording it in real time right there in the booth.

The artist’s name is Bronson, and from childhood through age 18, he moved from one juvenile detention center in Florida to another. He recently left a program in Marion County to begin independent living on his own. However, before he left, he recorded the booming song that is playing now.

Beyond the traditional trap hallmarks of auto-tuned vocals and finger-snap percussion, the powerful lyrics of the hook cut through.

"I've been trying to get away from my problems, yeah/But my pain still follow me/I grew up with no momma, and never no daddy/Hurt me so bad that it bothered me"

In a former prison hot box in Marion County, Florida, Bronson put his pain to tape with the help of two men that live 900 miles away in Lancaster County. T.J. Griffin and Jose “Flx Soundz” Rios, both 40, created the concept of Creative Hope Studios in 2020 by combining pre-existing programs into something new.

Griffin has been leading the Vision Program (which stands for “Values Inspiring Studens In Overcoming Negativity”) for the better part of a decade, speaking directly with kids by relating his own upbringing in the streets and juvenile centers. Meanwhile, Rios was operating the Dream Loud Music program, where he would bring in a mobile recording studio directly to the kids so that they could learn how to create music.

Both featured each other in presentations and became close over the years. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, both men found themselves without work, since both organizations rely on in-person gatherings. Over a spirited online session of “Call of Duty” last December, Griffin and Rios first talked out the idea of combining each other's strengths into a new organization.

“We came up with the idea to bring my training and cultural education together with his music program background for a program to build a music studio, but also to train and empower the staff to utilize the program and the space, so just in case, God forbid, another COVID happens, they would have their own in-house programming to empower the kids,” explains Griffin.

The great uniter? A passion for both hip-hop and helping youth. The concept was born in December, paperwork signed in January with a launch in February.

Less than a year later, the duo is responsible for launching 15 music studios in six states and counting.

Griffin and Rios agree that their best studio yet is located within Columbia’s Manos House, and that’s not just because Manos Executive Director Chris Runkle is also sitting in the studio when they say it.

Formerly a room to hold extra furniture, the studio space is color-coded to Creative Hope’s green-and-black logo, from the soundproof foam in the recording booth to the poster on the wall explaining the studio rules, which include “NO PROFANITY” and “SHOW LOVE” and “BE CREATIVE.” There’s space to write, create beats and read up on hip-hop history through some coffee table books. Crucially, there are also Apple computers loaded with up-to-the-minute software so that when kids want to create, they are creating with the same tools as the hip-hop heroes they hope to emulate.

“We use Logic Pro, which is a quick drag-and-drop program, where you can compose any genre of music,” Rios, who has been making music since he was 18, explains. “As they learn how easy it could possibly be to create music, then they have more questions. I leave it up to them and say, ‘I'm going to teach you this basic thing, and you're going to be so interested that you're going to go to YouTube and try to figure out what is going on.’”

The studio, much like the ones they have created in Florida, Texas and Tennessee, is designed to be incentive-based. Once contracts have been signed, the duo creates the studio, trains the staff and is available on call for any questions that might come after. Griffin says that 80% of the studios have been created in former cells, changing rooms and search rooms.

Each studio costs roughly $10,000.

“When TJ and Jose came to us and said, 'Hey, we'd like to do this, and this is the cost,' it was like, 'OK, that is a big number, but how do we make this happen?' Runkle says. “But it's the realization that the same thing we're going through to convince the greater society that addiction is a serious thing that is a disease, the same thing holds true with what TJ and Jose are trying to do to say, 'Rap looks kind of nasty on the surface, and the images and perceptions that go with it,’ similar to addiction. It's not a hard sell for my staff members, but my board members — which, TJ is a board member as well — it was a sell, because you have generational gaps. People looking at what they perceive to be the rap industry versus what it may be to these guys.”

Griffin continues where Runkle left off.

“There's truth to some of that miseducation and issues that some rappers in the industry are pushing — negative content, lies, death, genocide — that's a big part of it, but that's also the popular culture part of it, and there's also so much more to it,” Griffin says. “So, of course we want no parts of the negative side of things, but that's the problem. You need people in leadership like Chris Runkle to understand these kids and say, 'Wait a minute, we have to find ways to meet these kids culturally.'"

Manos House was created in 1972 and has provided help to thousands of young men dealing with substance abuse in the intervening half-century. Manos is a subsidiary of DARS Inc, which stands for Drugs and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services. Along with the studio, clients can take part in rock climbing and various other electives. Kids in grades nine through 12 can also work towards their GED or high school diploma on campus. However, it’s the studio that Griffin says gets kids the most excited.

Despite the gap between popular culture’s idea of hip-hop and Creative Hope’s, the two are fast intertwining. Bronson’s work caught the attention of rapper Nas’ label Mass Appeal, which led to talks between the label and Creative Hope to potentially help expand. In the meantime, Mass Appeal shared a link to Creative Hope’s Extraordinary Give page on its Twitter account.

And, thanks to a friendship forged during Griffin’s time as a music artist manager, Creative Hope also got an Extra Give plug from none other than hip-hop legend Ice-T, who recorded a video message for his million Instagram followers.

“This gives these kids behind walls a chance to get creative, open up windows of opportunity,” Ice-T says in the video. “Music is what helped me get my head straight and get out of the drama, you understand what I’m saying?”

Griffin says it was just one friend asking another for a favor.

“For the Extra Give, I called him and said, 'Hey, would you do a little drop on your Instagram?' Griffin says. “And he said 'You know, I've never once in my 40 years of a career asked a fan for money, but I'll do it anyway for you.'”

The Extra Give pushed worked off in spades, with just over $20,000 coming in from 200 people. With that money, Rios and Griffin will build at least two studios in Lancaster city, the first of which will be constructed at The Mix, a youth services organization in Lancaster city.

“I knew that The Mix serves a really poverty-stricken area in Lancaster city and they do amazing work there,” Griffin says. “Derrick (Burch), a board member there, reached out to me for help with writing a grant to get a studio. I told him to use that grant for something else, because we want to give you a full Creative Hope studio that was sponsored through the people of Lancaster County through the Extra Give.”

Joseph Mobley, director of marketing and communications at The Mix, says that the studio will be a welcome addition to the multimedia programs already in place at The Mix.

“To be really connected with what he’s doing, he’s always been one to flip the narrative, and it’s such a cool idea,” says Mobley. “This tool will help us further inspire the youth that come through our doors. That’s a part of legacy that they’re leaving behind, giving someone else a chance and real hope that, no matter the circumstances, you can really make something where you are.”

Ice-T Quote “This gives these kids behind walls a chance to get creative, open up windows of opportunity." Ice-T

The concept of what makes a “success” at a place like Manos House is a sensitive subject. According to a 2021 report by the Pennsylvania Juvenile Courts Justice Commission, Lancaster County's rate of recidivism – the tendency of an offender to engage in the same behavior post-release – has stayed at roughly 20% since 2007.

“When I'm asked that question, I cringe because, statistically, we don't have a good success rate,” Runkle says. “But we don't own that. That's not (TJ’s) fault, or (Jose's) fault or my fault — it's a societal fault. We could give them so much opportunity and growth, but the realization is that 75 to 80% of our kids are going right back to the same location and the same streets.”

“The realization is that TJ is a success, and we have another board member who is a graduate of our independent living program who is now technically my boss, and I was once his counselor, you know? That is success,” Runkle says. ”I don't think it's proper to look and say, 'This kid is a success, and this one isn't,' because there's something that that kid might be working on that we may not see it, and hopefully a time comes when we do see it. Oftentimes, I'll get a call from someone who is now 35, 40 years old and they say, 'Hey Chris, this is such and such, I had a long, jagged path that I took, but here I am.'”

With how quickly 2021 took shape for Rios and Griffin, they say that they do not usually like speaking on things that are still in the works. Coax them a bit, and you get obvious answers, like doubling the number of studios they have brought into the world in the new year and achieving more brand recognition so that other rehabilitation centers know to call them.

The duo’s plans highlight just how grassroots their mission is — when you call Creative Hope or work with Creative Hope in any capacity, there is no assistant to take down your information, it is only Rios and Griffin.

Once the paperwork for nonprofit status is certified, the pair will discuss if it is even possible to bring in more help.

“We have to find the people and train them and let the baby go, which is the hard part,” says Rios.

Adds Griffin: “You have to remember, you've got to train someone to go into a prison. There's a thousand guys in Lancaster that (Jose) could teach the music program to, but could they represent us in that way in a prison situation?”

Much like Griffin’s original goal of making it off the streets by becoming a rapper, the kids that access Creative Hope Studios don’t have a golden path to musical stardom just by proxy of having the studio at their exposal.

Rather, it’s a way for places like Manos House to meet kids halfway and allow them to share in a way that is most comfortable.

“For us, it's the realization that what we're trying to do in this studio is a microcosm to what we're trying to do in DARS in general,” says Runkle. “To be able to offer opportunities that allow a young man to really change, or attempt to change, every aspect of what they've been taught, told or instructed to do. Stripping them of that — I get goosebumps thinking about it — who wants to do that at the age of 14 to 18? We as humans don't like change, so we're able to use this space to say, 'Hey, here's a little safety net, and we're going to use it to grow and build.'”