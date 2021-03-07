A new Crate & Barrel outlet store is coming to East Lampeter Township, according to a report by PennLive.

The new home furnishings store, set to be located at the Shops at Rockvale at 35 South Willowdale Drive, will open at the beginning of May, according to the report. The store will be located in suite 1808 near The Children’s Place and Carter’s.

Crate & Barrel stores sell a variety of furniture, outdoor items, kitchen items and home décor, among other items, according to the report.

Of the more than 100 Crate & Barrel store located nationwide, two are in Pennsylvania: one in King of Prussia and one in Pittsburgh, according to the report.

Crate & Barrel stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to the report.